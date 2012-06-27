Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The OECD Regulatory Reform Review of Indonesia

Market Openness
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97785rddxv-en
Authors
Molly Lesher
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lesher, M. (2012), “The OECD Regulatory Reform Review of Indonesia: Market Openness”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 138, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97785rddxv-en.
Go to top