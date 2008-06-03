Skip to main content
The OECD REGPAT Database

A Presentation
https://doi.org/10.1787/241437144144
Authors
Stéphane Maraut, Hélène Dernis, Colin Webb, Vincenzo Spiezia, Dominique Guellec
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Maraut, S. et al. (2008), “The OECD REGPAT Database: A Presentation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2008/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241437144144.
