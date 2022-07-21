The OECD Going Digital Measurement Roadmap is an important tool to align countries’ priority areas for measuring digital transformation using common methodologies and approaches. It was developed in partnership with all relevant OECD statistical bodies in 2019 and amended in 2022. The Roadmap identifies ten actions to enhance the capacity of countries to monitor digital transformation and its impacts. The Roadmap reflects a recognition that national statistical systems need to adapt and expand to adequately reflect the digitalisation of our economies and societies, including from a gender perspective. It also highlights the need for new, complementary data infrastructures capable of monitoring digital activities and data flows on a timely basis wherever they happen.