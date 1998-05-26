Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Norwegian Health Care System

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/571585217086
Authors
Paul van den Noord, Terje Hagen, Tor Iversen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

van den Noord, P., T. Hagen and T. Iversen (1998), “The Norwegian Health Care System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 198, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/571585217086.
Go to top