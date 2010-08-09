Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Nature of Learning

Using Research to Inspire Practice
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264086487-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Edited by Hanna Dumont, David Istance and Francisco Benavides
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
polski
slovenščina

Cite this content as:

Dumont, H., D. Istance and F. Benavides (eds.) (2010), The Nature of Learning: Using Research to Inspire Practice, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264086487-en.
Go to top