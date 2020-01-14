Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The mining global value chain

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2827283e-en
Authors
Jane Korinek
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Korinek, J. (2020), “The mining global value chain”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 235, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2827283e-en.
Go to top