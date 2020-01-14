The mining sector accounts for a substantial share of exports and GDP in some countries, but rarely creates many direct jobs. This paper examines the mining sector using a value chain perspective, looking at both direct and indirect inputs and outputs. It finds that inputs from other sectors, in particular services, represent an opportunity for some minerals-rich countries. This paper aims to shed light on what those opportunities might be, and on some of the policies that influence whether or not such sectors emerge and develop.
The mining global value chain
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
