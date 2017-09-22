There is now strong evidence that microbiomes play an important role in human health, as there are clear linkages to many of the major non-communicable diseases. This report assesses the key policy challenges for innovation in the microbiome. Evidence is accumulating that through diet, the gut microbiome can be altered to generate greater well-being, to offer better protection against non-communicable diseases, and even to cure such conditions. The report argues that if such a promising scientific field is to lead to innovative applications, policies on science and innovation must be improved in five areas: 1) science policy; 2) enabling translational science; 3) public-private collaboration; 4) regulatory frameworks; and 5) skills, communication and the public.
The Microbiome, diet and health
Towards a science and innovation agenda
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023