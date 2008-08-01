Skip to main content
The Macro Management of Commodity Booms

Africa and Latin America's Response to Asian Demand
https://doi.org/10.1787/240356635678
Rolando Avendaño, Helmut Reisen, Javier Santiso
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Avendaño, R., H. Reisen and J. Santiso (2008), “The Macro Management of Commodity Booms: Africa and Latin America's Response to Asian Demand”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 270, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240356635678.
