The Long-term Radiological Safety of a Surface Disposal Facility for Low-level Waste in Belgium

An International Peer Review of Key Aspects of ONDRAF/NIRAS' Safety Report of November 2011 in Preparation for the License Application
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991965-en
OECD
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD (2012), The Long-term Radiological Safety of a Surface Disposal Facility for Low-level Waste in Belgium: An International Peer Review of Key Aspects of ONDRAF/NIRAS' Safety Report of November 2011 in Preparation for the License Application, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991965-en.
