Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Liability of Legal Persons for Foreign Bribery

A Stocktaking Report
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/983cba50-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), The Liability of Legal Persons for Foreign Bribery: A Stocktaking Report, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/983cba50-en.
Go to top