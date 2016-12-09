The Liability of Legal Persons for Foreign Bribery

The liability of legal persons is a key feature of the emerging legal infrastructure for the global economy. Without it, governments face a losing battle in the fight against foreign bribery and other complex economic crimes. For many jurisdictions, corporate liability for corruption offences has only come into existence since the entry into force of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in 1999.

This report presents a chronology and a “mapping” of the features of the systems for liability of legal persons found in Parties to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.