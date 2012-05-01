Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Importance of Teacher Recognition

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4220vw98ms-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Teaching in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “The Importance of Teacher Recognition”, Teaching in Focus, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4220vw98ms-en.
Go to top