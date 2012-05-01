- Nearly half of teachers believe that teacher appraisal and feedback are carried out mainly to fulfill administrative requirements and about 75% say that they would not receive any recognition for improving their teaching or for being more innovative.
- Although teachers view the appraisal of their work in positive terms, many of them do not get regular appraisals of their work. More than one in five teachers say they have never received appraisal and feedback from their school principal.
- Teachers who receive appraisals report implementing positive changes into their teaching.
The Importance of Teacher Recognition
Teaching in Focus
