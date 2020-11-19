Skip to main content
The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on regional and local governments

Main findings from the joint CoR-OECD survey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fb952497-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on regional and local governments: Main findings from the joint CoR-OECD survey”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fb952497-en.
