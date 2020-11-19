This Brief summarises the main findings from the CoR-OECD COVID-19 Survey on “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on regional and local governments: governance, finance and recovery plans”. This on-line survey was carried out in June and July 2020 among representatives of subnational governments of the European Union. Answers were received from 300 subnational government respondents representing 24 countries.
The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on regional and local governments
Main findings from the joint CoR-OECD survey
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper15 May 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper20 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
29 April 2024