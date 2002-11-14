Skip to main content
The Handling of Timescales in Assessing Post-closure Safety of Deep Geological Repositories

Workshop Proceedings, Paris, France, 16-18 April 2002
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099128-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management

OECD/NEA (2002), The Handling of Timescales in Assessing Post-closure Safety of Deep Geological Repositories: Workshop Proceedings, Paris, France, 16-18 April 2002, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099128-en.
