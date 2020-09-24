Skip to main content
The Gender Dimension of the Transport Workforce

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0610184a-en
Authors
Wei-Shiuen Ng, Ashley Acker
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Ng, W. and A. Acker (2020), “The Gender Dimension of the Transport Workforce”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0610184a-en.
