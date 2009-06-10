Skip to main content
The Fiscal Autonomy of Sub-Central Governments

An Update
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b111wb0t-en
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Josette Rabesona
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Blöchliger, H. and J. Rabesona (2009), “The Fiscal Autonomy of Sub-Central Governments: An Update”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b111wb0t-en.
