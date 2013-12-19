Skip to main content
The Financial and Economic Assessment of China's High Speed Rail Investments

A Preliminary Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw4bdd6nvf-en
Jianhong Wu
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Wu, J. (2013), “The Financial and Economic Assessment of China's High Speed Rail Investments: A Preliminary Analysis”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw4bdd6nvf-en.
