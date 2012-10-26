Skip to main content
The Fantasy World of Private Finance for Transport via Public Private Partnerships

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv6tn2bv-en
Authors
Jean Shaoul, Anne Stafford, Pam Stapleton
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Shaoul, J., A. Stafford and P. Stapleton (2012), “The Fantasy World of Private Finance for Transport via Public Private Partnerships”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2012/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv6tn2bv-en.
