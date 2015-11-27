Skip to main content
The Experience of Middle-Income Countries Participating in PISA 2000-2015

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264246195-en
Authors
Marlaine Lockheed, Tijana Prokic-Bruer, Anna Shadrova
PISA
Lockheed, M., T. Prokic-Bruer and A. Shadrova (2015), The Experience of Middle-Income Countries Participating in PISA 2000-2015, PISA, The World Bank, Washington, D.C./OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264246195-en.
