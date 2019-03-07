Skip to main content
The Environmental and Welfare Implications of Parking Policies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/16d610cc-en
Authors
Antonio Russo , Jos van Ommeren, Alexandros Dimitropoulos
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Russo , A., J. van Ommeren and A. Dimitropoulos (2019), “The Environmental and Welfare Implications of Parking Policies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 145, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/16d610cc-en.
