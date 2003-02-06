Skip to main content
The Effectiveness of Public Expenditure in Portugal

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/636037755640
Authors
Chiara Bronchi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bronchi, C. (2003), “The Effectiveness of Public Expenditure in Portugal”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 349, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/636037755640.
