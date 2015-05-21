Skip to main content
The educational roots of trust

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1kv85dfvd-en
Francesca Borgonovi, Tracey Burns
OECD Education Working Papers
Borgonovi, F. and T. Burns (2015), “The educational roots of trust”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 119, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1kv85dfvd-en.
