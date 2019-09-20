Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The economy of well-being

Creating opportunities for people’s well-being and economic growth
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/498e9bc7-en
Authors
Ana Llena-Nozal, Neil Martin, Fabrice Murtin
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Llena-Nozal, A., N. Martin and F. Murtin (2019), “The economy of well-being: Creating opportunities for people’s well-being and economic growth”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2019/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/498e9bc7-en.
Go to top