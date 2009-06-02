Skip to main content
The Economics of Climate Change Mitigation

How to Build the Necessary Global Action in a Cost-Effective Manner
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224074334782
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Jean Château, Rob Dellink, Romain Duval, Stéphanie Jamet
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J. et al. (2009), “The Economics of Climate Change Mitigation: How to Build the Necessary Global Action in a Cost-Effective Manner”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 701, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224074334782.
