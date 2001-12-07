The multilateral trading system has delivered successive rounds of trade liberalisation and established mechanisms to protect the interests of trading nations. The result has been growth for those nations that have recognised the importance of openness and established a domestic policy framework that complements the opportunities presented by trade liberalisation. How have some developing countries been able to turn globalisation to their advantage? What trade issues will need to be addressed if development is to be promoted more broadly? How can the multilateral trading system facilitate the development process? This publication provides an in-depth analysis of the development dimensions of trade, with particular emphasis on the integration of non-OECD countries into the global economy.