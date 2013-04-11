Skip to main content
The Determinants of Informality in Mexico's States

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jrvnjq2-en
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Octavio Escobar
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S. and O. Escobar (2013), “The Determinants of Informality in Mexico's States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1043, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jrvnjq2-en.
