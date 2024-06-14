This paper forms part of an OECD project which addresses the issue of the costs of reducing CO2 emissions by comparing the results from six global models of a set of standardised scenarios. This paper provides evidence of regional differences with respect to carbon tax curves through the middle of the next century. It also develops some analytical tools that can help to explain the main mechanisms at work in GREEN. Finally, it evaluates the welfare and output costs entailed in reduction emissions ...
The Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions
A Comparison of Carbon Tax Curves with GREEN
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
6 March 2024