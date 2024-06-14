Skip to main content
The Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions

A Comparison of Carbon Tax Curves with GREEN
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/018813821426
Authors
Joaquim Oliveira Martins, Jean-Marc Burniaux, John P. Martin, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Oliveira Martins, J. et al. (1992), “The Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions: A Comparison of Carbon Tax Curves with GREEN”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/018813821426.
