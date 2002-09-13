Skip to main content
The Contribution of ICT to Production Efficiency in Italy

Firm-Level Evidence Using Data Envelopment Analysis and Econometric Estimations
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/101101136045
Authors
Carlo Milana, Alessandro Zeli
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Milana, C. and A. Zeli (2002), “The Contribution of ICT to Production Efficiency in Italy: Firm-Level Evidence Using Data Envelopment Analysis and Econometric Estimations”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/101101136045.
