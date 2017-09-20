Skip to main content
The “CHARM” Policy Analysis Framework

Evaluation of Policies to Promote Immigrant Students’ Resilience
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/164a7643-en
Özge Bilgili
OECD Education Working Papers
Bilgili, Ö. (2017), “The “CHARM” Policy Analysis Framework: Evaluation of Policies to Promote Immigrant Students’ Resilience”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 158, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/164a7643-en.
