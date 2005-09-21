Skip to main content
The Challenges of EMU Accession Faced by Catching-up Countries

A Slovak Republic Case Study
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/076028301141
Authors
Anne-Marie Brook
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Brook, A. (2005), “The Challenges of EMU Accession Faced by Catching-up Countries: A Slovak Republic Case Study”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 444, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/076028301141.
