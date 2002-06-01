The South Australian Department of Education, Training and Employment, in association with Flinders University, are collaborating in the design, construction and development of a senior secondary high school which will specialise in the teaching of mathematics and science and focus on innovative pedagogies.
The Australian Science and Mathematics School, Flinders University, South Australia
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
