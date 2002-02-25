This document provides guidance on the issues that are involved in the planning, performance, monitoring, recording, reporting and archiving of multi-site non-clinical health and environmental safety studies.
The Application of the OECD Principles of GLP to the Organisation and Management of Multi-site Studies
Report
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 July 2022
-
Report20 September 2021
-
20 September 2021
-
-
-
19 April 2018
-
11 September 2016
-
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024