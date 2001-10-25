The Application of Biotechnology to Industrial Sustainability

In more and more industrial sectors, companies are becoming aware of the importance of sustainable development and of the great potential of biotechnology. Biotechnology can help improve the environmental friendliness of industrial activities and lower both capital expenditure and operating costs. It can also help reduce raw material and energy inputs and waste. This volume brings together for the first time a broad collection of case studies on biotechnology applications in industrial processes and subjects them to detailed analysis in order to tease out essential lessons for industrial managers and for government policy makers. It will encourage the former and provide the latter with basic materials for programme development.

