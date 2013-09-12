This paper examines the heavily supported Swiss food and agriculture sector. It reviews some of the key features and trends in the sector and reveals its low relative labour productivity in international comparison. It describes the existing policy regime, including its various forms of support and border protection, and the new law that will take effect in 2014 and goes on to make recommendations covering budgetary, environmental and trade aspects of Switzerland’s policy regime.
The Agri-food Situation and Policies in Switzerland
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
