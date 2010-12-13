Skip to main content
The 2008-09 Crisis in Turkey

Performance, Policy Responses and Challenges for Sustaining the Recovery
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km36j7d320s-en
Łukasz Rawdanowicz
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Rawdanowicz, Ł. (2010), “The 2008-09 Crisis in Turkey: Performance, Policy Responses and Challenges for Sustaining the Recovery”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 819, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km36j7d320s-en.
