Test No. 504: Residues in Rotational Crops (Limited Field Studies)

This Test Guideline describes a method to determine the amount of pesticide residues which may be accumulated into rotational crops via soil uptake following realistic agricultural practices. These data may be used to establish crop rotation restrictions, for dietary risk assessment and to determine whether maximum residue limits will be needed in rotational crops.

Three representative crops should be tested to determine the uptake of residues: these are root and tuber vegetables; leafy vegetables; and small grains. The test uses three rotational intervals. The rotated crops should be planted after the minimum rotational interval that could be expected as part of agricultural practice: 7-30 days, and 270-365 days for crops rotated the following year. The limited field trials should be conducted at two diverse geographical regions. The pesticide should be applied to primary crop or bare soil by the method specified on the pesticide label or proposed label at the maximum label rate and the maximum number of applications. Residues should be analyzed within 30 days of harvesting (and should be stored frozen prior to analysis).