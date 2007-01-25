Test No. 505: Residues in Livestock

The residues in Livestock studies are conducted in order to quantify levels of residues in meat, milk, eggs and edible meat by-products following the use of a pesticide product. The situations to which such studies apply include application of a pesticide to raw agricultural commodities (RACs), and the feeding by livestock; pesticides that may be directly applied to livestock; and pesticides that are used in livestock premises.

The primary purposes of the Residues in Livestock study are to provide: the basis for establishing maximum residue limits (MRLs) and for conducting dietary intake assessments for consumer safety. Separate feeding studies should be conducted for a ruminant (lactating dairy cows) and poultry (egg-laying hens). The test substance(s) should be applied daily (during at least 28 days) preferably by capsule. A Residues in Livestock study will normally comprise 3 different dose levels, 1X, 3X and 10X. Three animals per dose group (and one for the control) should be used for ruminants. For hens 9-10 animals per dose group (and 3 to 4 animal for control per study) should be used. The study report should include: daily feed consumption, bodyweights measurement, milk or egg production and analyse (after and before dosing), detailed observations (health problems…) and tissues analyse.