Test No. 492B: Reconstructed Human Cornea-like Epithelium (RHCE) Test Method for Eye Hazard Identification

This Test Guideline describes an in vitro procedure the identification on its own of chemicals (substances and mixtures) not requiring classification (No Cat), requiring classification for eye irritation (Cat 2) and requiring classification for serious eye damage (Cat 1) according to the UN GHS ocular hazard categories. It makes use of reconstructed human cornea-like epithelium (RhCE) which closely mimics the histological, morphological, biochemical and physiological properties of the human corneal epithelium. The test evaluates the ability of a test chemical to induce cytotoxicity in a RhCE tissue construct, as measured by the MTT assay. RhCE tissue viability following exposure to a test chemical is measured by enzymatic conversion of the vital dye MTT by the viable cells of the tissue into a blue MTT formazan salt that is quantitatively measured after extraction from tissues. Cytotoxicity is measured at different time points of exposure; this is one of the methodological differences with the original TG 492.