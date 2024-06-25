Following the OECD Council decision, the Test Guideline 479 ‘Genetic Toxicology: In vitro Sister Chromatid Exchange Assay in Mammalian Cells’ was deleted on 2nd April 2014.
Test No. 479: Genetic Toxicology: In vitro Sister Chromatid Exchange Assay in Mammalian Cells
Report
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Abstract
