This Test Guideline addresses the human health endpoint skin corrosion. It is based on the rat skin transcutaneous electrical resistance (TER) test method, which utilizes skin discs to identify corrosives by their ability to produce a loss of normal stratum corneum integrity and barrier function. This Test Guideline was originally adopted in 2004 and updated in 2015 to refer to the IATA guidance document.
Test No. 430: In Vitro Skin Corrosion: Transcutaneous Electrical Resistance Test Method (TER)
Report
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024