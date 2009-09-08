Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 230: 21-day Fish Assay

A Short-Term Screening for Oestrogenic and Androgenic Activity, and Aromatase Inhibition
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076228-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 2
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Test No. 230: 21-day Fish Assay: A Short-Term Screening for Oestrogenic and Androgenic Activity, and Aromatase Inhibition, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076228-en.
Go to top