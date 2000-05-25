The liberalisation of telecommunication markets has required a new set of regulatory principles that can ensure fair competition in the marketplace.
Telecommunications Regulations
Institutional structures and responsibilities
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024