Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Telecommunications Regulations

Institutional structures and responsibilities
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236438205724
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), “Telecommunications Regulations: Institutional structures and responsibilities”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236438205724.
Go to top