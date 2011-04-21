The development of smart grids – which the IEA defines as an electricity network that uses digital and other advanced technologies to monitor and manage the transport of electricity from all generation sources to meet the varying electricity demands of end users – is essential if the global community is to achieve shared goals for energy security, economic development and climate change mitigation. Unfortunately, existing misunderstandings of exactly what smart grids are and the physical and institutional complexity of electricity systems make it difficult to implement smart grids on the scale that is needed. This roadmap sets out specific steps needed over the coming years to achieve milestones that will allow smart grids to deliver a clean energy future.
Smart Grids
Report
IEA Technology Roadmaps
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 April 2018
-
7 December 2017
-
Report15 July 2015
-
1 July 2015
-
Report1 July 2015
-
1 July 2015
-
1 June 2015
-
Report1 April 2015
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023