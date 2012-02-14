Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Technical Feasibility of Reporting YITS 2010 Skill Assessment Results on the PISA 2000 Reading Scale

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fhndspvf1-en
Authors
Fernando Cartwright
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cartwright, F. (2012), “Technical Feasibility of Reporting YITS 2010 Skill Assessment Results on the PISA 2000 Reading Scale”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fhndspvf1-en.
Go to top