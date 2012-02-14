Technical Feasibility of Reporting YITS 2010 Skill Assessment Results on the PISA 2000 Reading Scale

This study examines the feasibility of reporting scores of a test based on the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2000 instrument that was administered to a sample of 25-year-old Youth in Transition Survey (YITS) respondents on the PISA scale. Each of these respondents also participated in PISA 2000. The study examines the considerations for estimating proficiency estimates for the YITS 2010 sample and describes the methods recommended for analyzing the data. The results indicate that, despite much higher performance, there is no ceiling effect in the YITS 2010 sample for the PISA items. Although the estimated scores for the YITS 2010 sample should not be misconstrued as true =PISA results,‘ there is no technical impediment to reporting them on the PISA scale and examining the differences between these results and the PISA 2000 results.