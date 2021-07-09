The Welsh Government asked the OECD to undertake a targeted diagnostic study of Wales’ system for teachers’ Continuing Professional Learning (CPL). Drawing on findings from interviews with Welsh stakeholders and schools, as well as document review, the study team identified strengths and weaknesses of the continuing professional learning system in Wales, as well as opportunities and threats going forward.
Teachers’ professional learning study: Diagnostic report for Wales
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Abstract
