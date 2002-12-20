Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Teacher Demand and Supply

Improving Teaching Quality and Addressing Teacher Shortages
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/232506301033
Authors
Paulo Santiago
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Santiago, P. (2002), “Teacher Demand and Supply: Improving Teaching Quality and Addressing Teacher Shortages”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/232506301033.
Go to top