Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Taxing Wages in Latin America and the Caribbean 2016

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262607-en
Authors
OECD, Inter-American Development Bank, Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/IDB/CIAT (2016), Taxing Wages in Latin America and the Caribbean 2016, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262607-en.
Go to top