Taxing Wages 2004

Taxing Wages provides unique information on income tax paid and social security contributions levied on an average worker and their employers in OECD countries. In addition, this annual publication specifies family benefits paid as cash transfers. Amounts of taxes and benefits are detailed program by program, for eight household types which differ by income level and household composition. For each country, a detailed description of the tax regime is provided. This year's issue includes a Special feature entitled "Broadening the Definition of the Average Worker".