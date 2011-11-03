Taxation and Innovation

Innovation is the cornerstone of sustained economic growth and prosperity. In a globalised world, innovation is a key driver of competitiveness between businesses and it plays a critical role in the rapid growth of emerging economies. At the same time, the global financial crisis has increased the relevance of a better understanding of the role that innovation can play in restoring sustainable growth while giving focus to the issue of constrained public resources and effective public expenditure. Especially in the current context of a global financial and economic downturn, it is particularly important that tax policies continue to provide efficient incentives to fostering innovation...