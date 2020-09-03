Tax Policy Reforms 2020

This is the fifth edition of Tax Policy Reforms: OECD and Selected Partner Economies, an annual publication that provides comparative information on tax reforms across countries and tracks tax policy developments over time. The report covers the latest tax policy reforms in all OECD countries, as well as in Argentina, China, Indonesia and South Africa. In addition to providing an overview of the tax reforms adopted before the COVID-19 crisis, the report includes a Special Feature that takes stock of the tax and broader fiscal measures introduced by countries in response to the crisis from the beginning of the virus outbreak up to mid-June 2020.