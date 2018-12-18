Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax policies for inclusive growth in a changing world

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1fdafe21-en
Authors
Pierce O’Reilly
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

O’Reilly, P. (2018), “Tax policies for inclusive growth in a changing world”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1fdafe21-en.
Go to top